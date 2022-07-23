Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

ITGR stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

