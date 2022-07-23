Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $947,000 in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $922.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

