Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 202,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,421,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

