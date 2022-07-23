Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $264,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $138.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.10. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

