HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.33.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $143.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. HEICO has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $159.29.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.19 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

