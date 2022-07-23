FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.3 %

FE opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.