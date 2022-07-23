Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 529.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after buying an additional 117,517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 614,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,144,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 33.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

