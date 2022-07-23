SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2022

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.