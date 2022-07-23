SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

