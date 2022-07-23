Range Resources’ (RRC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of RRC opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

