Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $46.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. Fortis has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Fortis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.