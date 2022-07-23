Analysts Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Target Price at $29.50

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STOR stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital Dividend Announcement

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STORE Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 321,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.