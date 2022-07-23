Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Public Storage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $319.33 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

