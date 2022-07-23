Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 979.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 220.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.9% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $187.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.44.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

