Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 819,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,604,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $55.79 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $162.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10.

