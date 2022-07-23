Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,316,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 117.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $390.77 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $326.70 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

