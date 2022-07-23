Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $688.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.