Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FOR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Forestar Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Forestar Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FOR stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $701.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Forestar Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

