Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

