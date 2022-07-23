Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 9,347 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enbridge by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.91 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

