Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

MAA opened at $174.05 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average is $194.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

