Robert W. Baird Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.00.

Shares of V stock opened at $213.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

