Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.87. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $702,509.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,129,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $702,509.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,129,510 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,049. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

