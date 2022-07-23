Atlantic Securities Analysts Give Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) a $215.00 Price Target

Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on META. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $169.27 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

