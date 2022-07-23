Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Cut to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQR. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

EQR stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

