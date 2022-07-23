Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVE opened at $140.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.