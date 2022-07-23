Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.28.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.