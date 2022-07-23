Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBWI. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

