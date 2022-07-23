QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.
QDEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.67.
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
NASDAQ QDEL opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $180.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average of $103.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.
