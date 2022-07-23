QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $180.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average of $103.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.