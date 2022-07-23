Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 133,682 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,769,000 after purchasing an additional 153,308 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after buying an additional 59,258 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 629,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 121,571 shares during the period.

PCY opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

