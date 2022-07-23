Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 13,250.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,409 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 54,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.44. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

