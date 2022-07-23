Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,215 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after acquiring an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Insider Activity

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.