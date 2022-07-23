Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $195.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

