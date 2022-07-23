Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 57,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 59.1% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 52,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

