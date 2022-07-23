Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,388 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.24.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

