Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,141 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 130,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 213.4% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

IYM stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $110.35 and a one year high of $154.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.93.

