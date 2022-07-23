Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,675,000. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,153,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6,943.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 383,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 377,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,798,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $44.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.