Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 137.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS DIVO opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

