Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,230 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,810,000 after buying an additional 266,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after buying an additional 638,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,731,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after buying an additional 357,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 180,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.