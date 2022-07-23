Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.3% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

CVX opened at $144.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day moving average is $153.45. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

