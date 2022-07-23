Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.45.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

