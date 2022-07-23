Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day moving average is $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

