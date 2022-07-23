OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.39.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

