Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,583,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 693,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,943,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.