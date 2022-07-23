SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SLG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.51.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $5,687,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.