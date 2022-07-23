MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $327.56.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $270.84 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $498.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.07 and its 200 day moving average is $310.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

