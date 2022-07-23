Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.58.

Shares of CDAY opened at $54.20 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,656.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

