Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DexCom by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after acquiring an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $752,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,670,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at $15,584,874.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $703,892. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

