Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $575,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after purchasing an additional 191,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

Ecolab stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.28 and its 200 day moving average is $173.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.