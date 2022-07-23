Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,312,000 after buying an additional 161,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

