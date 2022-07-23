Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $673,000 Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,042,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,303,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 57,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,247 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:NJR opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.47%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

